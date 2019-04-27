‘My Second Year in College’ wins at 41st Moscow Filmfest.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Iran’s Soha Niasti earned best actress honors for her role in Rasoul Sadrameli’s ‘My Second Year in College’ at the 41st edition of Moscow International Film Festival, which wrapped up Thursday in the Russian capital.

Finnish actor Tommi Korpela, the star of Aleksi Salmenpera's ‘Void’, took home the best actor prize, while ‘The Secret of a Leader’ by Kazakh director Farhat Sharipov was awarded the best film prize.

‘My Second Year in College’ is a "closely observed, sympathetic portrait of a young woman navigating her own way through Iranian society", which, according to a review by the Hollywood Reporter, is "full of nuances and almost embarrassingly intimate glimpses into the hopes and fantasies of an inexperienced girl."

Sadrameli is best known for his ‘I’m Taraneh, 15’, which brought the director to international attention in 2007.

