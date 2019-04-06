Iranian drama ‘My Second Year in College’ to vie at Moscow Intl. Filmfest.

Moscow International Film Festival, Russia's main international film event, unveiled its lineup on Tuesday, which includes Iranian psychological drama ‘My Second Year in College’, directed by Rasoul Sadrameli, as one of the 13 competitors for the Golden St. George, the festival's main award.

Other titles in the main competition section include ‘Saturday Afternoon’, a Bangladesh, Germany and Russia co-production directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki; ‘My Polish Honeymoon’ by France's Elise Otzenberger; Davis Simanis' ‘The Mover’, a Latvia-Germany co-production; and ‘In Search of Echo’ by Chinese director Zhang Chi, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The main competition jury will be chaired by Korean director Kim Ki-duk.

‘My Second Year in College’ is a "closely observed, sympathetic portrait of a young woman navigating her own way through Iranian society", which, according to a review by the Hollywood Reporter, is "full of nuances and almost embarrassingly intimate glimpses into the hopes and fantasies of an inexperienced girl."

Sadrameli is best known for his ‘I’m Taraneh, 15’, which brought the director to international attention in 2007.

Moscow International Film Festival is scheduled to run April 18-25, 2019.

