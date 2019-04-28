‘A Private Meeting’ to represent Iran at Spain’s Huesca Filmfest.

The Huesca International Film Festival is one of the three oldest film festivals in Spain. It is also an Academy Award-qualifying festival, with winners of the international short films and Latin American short films competition sections introduced to the Oscars’ short film selection list.

Directed by Farhad Gharibi, ‘A Private Meeting’ is the story of a young woman, whose husband is doing time in jail. She refuses to do anything illegal to make ends meet for her little daughter and herself. She has another plan on her mind to earn some money.

The short film has already taken part at Trenton and Newport Beach film festivals in the US. Its recent participation was at the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran.

The 47th edition of Huesca International Film Festival will be held on 7-15 June 2019 in the Spanish city.

MS/SABA66426