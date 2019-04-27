Iran, Kazan festival sign MoU

Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaye Nejad, Director of the International Film Festival "Cinema Verite", have signed MoU on cultural cooperation with Milyausha Aytuganova the Executive Director of the Kazan International festival of Muslim Cinema on Thursday, April 25th, on the sidelines of "Russia - Islamic world: KazanSummit".

Kazan International Muslim Film Festival is held in the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan since 2005. The first festival was initiated by the Council of Muftis of Russia, Federal agency for culture and cinematography of Russia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan with the support of the president of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The aim of the festival is the experience exchange of the workers in the sphere of culture and Arts of Russia and Muslim countries of the neighboring and far-abroad countries, display of the creative achievements of the Muslim cinematographers and the representatives of the other religious affiliation, who make films popularizing human, spiritual and moral values as well as cultural traditions, the formation of the objective views of the world and Russian community about Muslims and Islam.

ZZ/4601452