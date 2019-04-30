‘Tangle’ goes to Seattle Filmfest. in US

‘Tangle’ is a war story narrating the separation of people from their homeland due to war and the subsequent crisis.

The short animated piece will take part at the competition section of the 45th Seattle International Film Festival in the United States, scheduled to run May 16 - June 9, 2019.

'Tangle' has already taken part at the 10th We Like 'Em Short Film Festival in Oregon, and 10th 'Short to the Point' Film Festival in Romania. It has recently grabbed the 'Best Animated Short by a Female Non-Student' award at St. Francis College Women's Film Festival in the US.

