Tokyo hosts 11th Iran-Japan joint consular meeting

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides, while commemorating the 90th establishment anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Japan, exchanged their views for broadening bilateral relationship in relevant fields.

Moreover, officials of the two countries placed their special emphasis on strengthening and promoting mutual ties more than ever.

The director generals of consular departments of foreign ministries of the two countries also discussed various issues on consular problems of nationals of the two countries, paving suitable ways for accelerating and facilitating issuance of visa for nationals of both sides, cooperating in the field of preventing illegal entry of nationals of two countries to the territory of opposite side, cooperating in the field of fight against human trafficking and narcotics.

At the end of this meeting, the two sides agreed that the next round of bilateral consular meeting will be held next year in Tehran.

MA/4600347