Japan sees limited impact from US decision on Iran sanctions

According to Reuters, Seko also said at a press conference that the Japanese government did not see any need to tap national oil reserves following the US decision not to reissue waivers in May allowing importers, including Japan, to buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions..

Earlier in the day the White House announced the decision not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May. Washington highlighted that the decision “is intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero”, ruining a vital source of revenue for Tehran.

Iran reacted to the US decision by saying that it would take the required measures. In particular, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran held consultations with foreign partners to discuss this.

“The results of these external and internal contacts will be reflected in decision-making — Iran will soon make the required decision on this issue and announce it,” he said.

Following the US decision not to extend exceptions from oil sanctions against Iran, Turkey criticized the unilateral US step.

“The US decision to end sanctions waivers on Iran oil imports will not serve regional peace and stability, yet will harm Iranian people. Turkey rejects unilateral sanctions and impositions on how to conduct relations with neighbors,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Beijing has already commented on the US reported plans to scrap oil sanctions, saying that it stands against Washington's unilateral restrictions against Tehran and will take every effort to defend the interests of national companies doing legal business with Iran, according to sputnik.

Last year, the United States withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran. In early November, Washington, however, granted six-month waivers from oil sanctions against Iran to Greece, Italy, Taiwan, China, India, Turkey, Japan and South Korea.

ZZ/SPUTNIK