Iran, Pakistan not to let others interfere in their brotherly relations: Rouhani

He made the remarks at the meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Pakistan on Monday in Tehran.

Stating that a new chapter in Tehran-Islamabad ties has started, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prime Minister of Pakistan stressed that the two countries have close views in the development of relations in all fields, especially in fighting terrorism and creating security and stability in the region, reported the official website of Iranian Presidency.

“By activating all cooperation capacities, we can make good development in relations between the two countries to serve both nations and peoples in the region,” said Rouhani.

With its military intervention, the United States has inflicted the most loss on the economy and security of the region, Rouhani said, noting, “In the current conditions, the countries of the region should decide and plan for their own interests directly and independently.”

He went on to label recent measures of the United States on Golan, IRGC, Nuclear Deal and its anti-Pakistani remarks as ‘very dangerous’.

“In the current state, the independent countries in the region must stand together like Iran and Pakistan and plan and act based on the stability and security of the region,” Rouhani added.

He also stressed cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism saying, “This cooperation should rise to a level so that terrorists understand that the two countries are determined to fight them.”

Iran-Pakistan borders must help trade, stability and development, he highlighted, adding, “Tehran is ready to develop its relations with Pakistan in different fields, such as oil, gas, power, petrochemicals, tourism, science, universities and health.”

“In banking relations, we can use the national currencies of the two countries, as well as barter accounts.”

On the development of transit railway between Iran and Pakistan, President Rouhani said, “Iran, Pakistan and Turkey are among the founders of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), within the framework of which we can establish a transit line between the East and the West.”

Iran and Pakistan have suffered the most losses because of insecurity in Afghanistan, he said, adding, “One of the joint goals of the two countries can be close cooperation for establishing stability in Afghanistan.”

For his part, Pakistani Prime Minister said, “Terrorists are trying to undermine brotherly, close relations between Iran and Pakistan, and therefore, we are determined to fight terrorism decisively.”

“We will not let terrorists carry out terrorist acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Imran Khan said.

He then referred to his country’s willingness to develop economic relations with Iran, adding, “Pakistan is seeking a mechanism to deepen economic relations with Iran in different fields, especially oil and gas.”

“Pakistan is seeking long-term relations with Iran and we need to take the best advantage of the potentials in the region to reach this goal,” said Imran Khan.

