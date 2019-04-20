Senior MP in Baghdad summit blasts US regional policies

An Iranian parliamentary delegation arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to attend a one-day conference of senior parliamentary officials from neighboring countries of Iraq. The conference was hosted by Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives, Mohammed al Halbusi.

Addressing the conference, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, who is heading the Iranian delegation at the summit on behalf of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, expressed his appreciation to Iraqi people and Popular Mobilization Forces' humanitarian aid to the people in several Iranian provinces affected by recent severe floods.

Boroujerdi said that Iran will continue to support Iraq as before in the reconstruction era, while warning that the ISIL terrorism mentality is still threatening the region.

He referred to the US terrorist designation of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), saying that Iran's Revolutionary Guards played an important role in defeating terrorism in Iraq and Syria. The United States and the Zionists created terrorism to inflict losses on the nations of the region, he added.

He also said that the United States seeks to form an anti-Iran coalition while Iran is trying to bring stability to its neighbors.

The senior Iranian lawmaker added that Washington will fail in achieving its goal of destabilizing the region, calling on the nations of the region to not allow the US to create tensions and more conflicts in the region.

Boroujerdi further called for consolidating stability in the region and seeking long-term national interests.

The head of the Iranian parliamentary delegation further noted that the enemies of Iraq created terrorism to destabilize the country, but the Iraqis and the Marja foiled their plots.

KI/4595923