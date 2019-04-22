US satisfaction top priority for some Arab states: Syrian dep. min.

"The relation of some Persian Gulf Arab states with the US is deeper than their relation with the littoral states since they only think of their own interests and seek to normalize their relations with the Zionist regime," he said, adding "they are neither Arab nor Muslims, but traitors to the Palestinian and Syrian nations."

“We are satisfied with and proud of our ties with Iran,” he said.

Naming US act of enlisting IRGC as a terrorist group an American-Zionist conspiracy, he added that the Syrian government seriously condemns the measure.

An Iranian parliamentary delegation arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, early on Saturday for a three-day stay in the country to meet and hold talks with the country's senior officials.

Headed by Amir Khojasteh, the Iranian Parliamentarians were welcomed by Deputy Chairman of Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group Ragheb al-Hussein and Iran's Ambassador to Syria Javad Torkabadi.

