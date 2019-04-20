Iranian MPs discuss ties with senior Iraqi politician

Headed by, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, the delegation is in Baghdad on behalf of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to attend a conference between the representatives of Iraq’s neighboring countries on Saturday.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Head of Badr Organization Hadi Al-Ameri, the two sides conferred on the issues of mutual interest as well as the latest developments in the region.

The inter-parliamentary meeting by Iraq’s neighboring states will begin later today with the participation of the speakers of parliaments of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria and Turkey.

