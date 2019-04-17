  1. Politics
Abdul Mahdi dismisses US claim of IRGC involvement in Iraq’s economy

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi rejected the claims of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who has said that IRGC holds 20 percent of Iraq’s economy.

In a Tuesday press conference, the Iraqi official refuted the claim, saying that he does not know how the US official has calculated this percentage, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

He went on to say that Iraq enjoys a significant trade level with Iran but this is different from having economic ties with IRGC.

Elsewhere, asked about Iraq’s probable mediation between Tehran and Riyadh during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Abdul Mahdi noted that Iraq is ready to do so and welcomes political and economic relations among regional countries.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Iraqi PM will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today.

