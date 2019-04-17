Govt. commences reconstruction of flood-stricken areas: Rouhani

"Under the leadership of the interior minister, the government started renovation of flood-affected regions, today,” the President said.

“As estimated various sectors have incurred 400 trillion rials (about $2.9 billion) of loss by the present day and the figure is probable to increase after making related estimations of the damage in Khouzestan,” he said.

Referring to withdrawal from National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) to supply financial resources for rebuilding the flood-stricken areas, the President informed that “the government will utilize its budget resources to re-compensate the loss and will submit a related report to the Leader and will use as much as needed from NDFI resources.”

He, elsewhere, addressed the US behavior about the current situation of Iranians in flood-hit regions, saying that “the senior officials of the American regime have revealed their nature and if they had any common sense, they would remove the sanctions for a year. Thus, people would believe that they are not against the Iranian nations.”

As previously reported, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to the president's request to get help from the NDFI in the renovation of the flood-stricken areas, if it is absolutely necessary.

Rouhani has stressed his government’s commitment to providing swift compensation for flood-affected people across the country. He is reportedly planned to pay a visit to provinces of Khouzestan and Lorestan, soon.

HJ/ 109248