Foreign humanitarian aid cargoes to arrive in Iran for flood-hit victims

As reported, humanitarian cargos and cash aid from national Red Cross and Red Crescent committees of foreign countries and their governments are to arrive in Iran.

The arriving cargos come from Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, India, Czech Republic, Georgia and Oman.

To mitigate the effects of floods which have hit several provinces of Iran in the past days, France, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Pakistan,Switzerland. Armenia, Russia and Germany have also sent their emergency humanitarian aid to Iran previously.

