Foreign Ministry's ‘Economic Diplomacy’ website launched

The ‘Economic Diplomacy’ website of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was launched today during a ceremony attended by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and a number of diplomats and representatives of various organizations.

The Deputy for Economic Affairs at the foreign ministry, Gholamreza Ansari, voiced hope that the website would help Iranian producers and traders have easier access to foreign markets.

According to him, the website consists of two parts: the first part, which was unveiled today, will be dedicated to introducing foreign markets to Iranian producers and traders, and the second part, which has not come on stream yet, will be mostly in English and focus on introducing Iran’s economic capacities to foreign investors and businesses.

