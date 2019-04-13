Iran, Russia able to increase trade volume exchange by $10bn annually

Chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce Hadi Tizhoush Taban made the remarks on Saturday and put the current volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Russia at about $2 billion annually, expandable to $10 billion if necessary export infrastructures are provided.

He went on to say that new approach should be taken in promoting export of products to Russia due to the sanctions imposed by western countries on Iran and also specific terms and conditions that Russia has imposed on Iran in terms of import of foodstuff and light industries.

Tizhoush Taban pointed to the agreement inked between Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Islamic Republic of Iran for Iran’s accession to the Union and said, “this important issue was raised in the Iranian Parliament. Once this agreement is approved in the Parliament, it can facilitate presence of Iranian merchants and traders in Eurasian market, consequently, problems facing Iranian merchants for exporting their products to Eurasian countries will be resolved.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated, “connection of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways to the Republic of Azerbaijan in the past months has provided good opportunity for the development and promotion of trade exchanges between Iran and mentioned countries.”

