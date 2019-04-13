  1. Iran
Non-oil exports in focus this year: Industry min.

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Industry Minister Reza Rahmani announced on Sat. that the government is to pay a specific attention to exports of non-oil exports in the current Iranian calendar year (ending March 20, 2020).

“One billion dollars of exports creates 50,000 jobs,” he said in a meeting in the western province of Kermanshah, underlining the significance of facilitating exports.

“Production prosperity and preserving production units play a great role in job creation and uprooting unemployment,” he added calling on all the state-run organizations to cooperate for reaching the set exports targets.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has named the Persian New Year, 1398, as the ‘Year of Boosting Production, which can solve the country’s economic problems and cut dependency on foreigners.

