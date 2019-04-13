Non-oil exports in focus this year: Industry min.

“One billion dollars of exports creates 50,000 jobs,” he said in a meeting in the western province of Kermanshah, underlining the significance of facilitating exports.

“Production prosperity and preserving production units play a great role in job creation and uprooting unemployment,” he added calling on all the state-run organizations to cooperate for reaching the set exports targets.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has named the Persian New Year, 1398, as the ‘Year of Boosting Production, which can solve the country’s economic problems and cut dependency on foreigners.

