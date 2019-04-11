Iran to give appropriate response to any enemy moves: EC chief

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani slammed as null and void the US decision to name the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, saying the unwise and unlawful move will yield no results.

Expediency Council chief added that the US move will prove to be fruitless as the US other illegal actions against the country such as the withdrawal from the JCPOA and the re-imposition of sanctions have failed.

He said that the US unwise move against the IRGC united the country in condemnation of the measure, as the IRGC is highly popular among the people and the Islamic Establishment because it has served the nation greatly since its establishment.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani further noted “if the enemies decide to take practical steps [against the country], the Islamic Republic will definitely give an appropriate response.”

