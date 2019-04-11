  1. Politics
Targeting IRGC won't revive ISIS: Zarif

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thu. that the US move to blacklist the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) will not help with their agenda to revive ISIS and Nusra terrorist groups.

"Losers of our region's War on Terror cannot rescind history. Targeting IRGC won't revive ISIS and Nusra—their clients and very creations," wrote Zarif in a tweet on Thursday.

"Game over, ladies and gentlemen: time to face the fact that you've exhausted every wrong choice and scapegoating won’t be your panacea," he added.

Zarif's tweet came attached with an image referencing a 2014 article published in the British online newspaper, The Independent, which discussed Saudi Arabia's role and its "substantial and sustained funding from private donors" for the ISIS takeover of much of northern Iraq.

In a Wed. tweet, the Iranian top diplomat had maintained that “ISIS would've held two Arab capitals and fielded a terrorist Army on Europe's doorstep had the IRGC not fought alongside [the] brave peoples of Iraq and Syria.”

Zarif's remarks were in reaction to the US' move to designate the IRGC elite force as a terrorist organization -- a decision that has sparked wide condemnation in Iran, and a number of other countries. 

