‘Forouzan’, ‘Oblivion’ win prizes at India’s Shahu filmfest.

Directed by Mirabbas Kosravinezhad, ‘Oblivion’ won the Special Jury Award at the second edition of Shahu International Film Festival in India. Another Iranian short, ‘Oblivion’ directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi, won the Second Best Film award at the Indian festival.

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

‘Oblivion' narrates the story of a woman who tries everything she can to make her husband’s life worth living despite Alzheimer’s.

The 2nd Shahu International Film Festival was held from 5th to 8th April 2019 in Pune, India.

