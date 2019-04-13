2 Iranian docs. to vie at 9th London Lift-Off Filmfest.

London Lift-Off Film Festival will run for the 9th consecutive year in mid-April 2019 in the British capital. The Lift-Off Global Network holds film festivals in a number of cities around the world including Sydney, Manchester, Melbourne, Amsterdam, Berlin, Toronto, Tokyo, Paris and New York.

Directed by Hadi Shariati, ‘Sara’ is about a young girl with visual impairment, and ‘I Must Fly’ by Ghazaleh Razavi is the story of a 80-year-old man who decides to marry a much younger woman.

The lineup for the festival also includes an Iranian short film, ‘The Stranger Screeches’, written and directed by Shahin Heidari. It is an experimental film, which attempts to depict the mundane in a way to awaken the audience to the dangers of this subconscious crisis and encourage them to find a way to get out of it.

