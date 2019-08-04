IRGC Navy seizes fuel smuggling foreign tanker near Farsi Island

In a statement released on Sunday, IRGC announced that it has detained a foreign ship carrying 700,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the PG after being assured that the foreign ship was smuggling fuel and under the order of Iranian judiciary officials.

IRGC navy forces seized the vessel in a surprise operation, the same statement approved.

Being seized, the vessel was transferred to Bushehr province, it said, and its cargo, under the surveillance of Iranian judiciary officials, was delivered to the department of the National Iranian Oil Product Distribution Company (NIOPDC) in the same southern Iranian province.

