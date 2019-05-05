Parliament to hold closed session with govt. to discuss fuel

Behrouz Nemati said that the closed session will be held on Monday morning with a host of ministers in attendance.

The economic status of the country, modifying the structure of the budget and ways to organize fuel in the country are among topics of this session, he added.

Although Iranian rial has experienced a severe depreciation against international currencies in recent months, fuel prices have remained unchanged and this has multiplied the lucrativeness of fuel smuggling in Iran.

It is very likely that the product would be rationed in the near future in a bid to fight against its smuggling and also to control its consumption.

