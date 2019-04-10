Iran will not keep quiet about US’ acts on IRGC: Amoli Larijani

In a meeting with the staff and students of Imam Sadiq University he said that “today, the enemies, in particular the US want to make our nation kneel down as they tried to do so during the past 40 years but they have continuously failed.”

“Iran will not keep quiet against US act of announcing IRGC a terrorist group and if they want to take a measure in this regard, there are many possible ways for the Islamic Republic to counteract,” he added.

In response to US terrorist designation of IRGC, Iran has put all US troops in the Middle East region on its list of terrorist organizations and has vowed that from now on, it will treat US troops in the region as terrorists.

HJ/IRN83272470