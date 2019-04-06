  1. Politics
Iraqi FM meets with Zarif in Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Iraq’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim has met with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Saturday afternoon to discuss bilateral relations.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim, who is visiting Iran along with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on a two-day official visit, met with the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday afternoon.

In the meeting, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the trend of relations between the two countries, and also expressed their support for further developing the relations between the two brotherly and neighboring nations in various political, economic and border areas.

The foreign ministers of the two countries also discussed the most important issues in the region.

