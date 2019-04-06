Iraqi PM plans to bring Iran, S Arabia closer to each other during Tehran visit

According to Arabic-language Russia Today, an Iraqi political source has said that Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has planned to bring the viewpoints of Iran and Saudi Arabia closer to each other during his ongoing visit to Tehran.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi source said that the main goal of Iraqi prime minister’s ongoing visit to Tehran is to consult and discuss Iran-Iraq bilateral relations and exploring ways to strengthen them as well as to implement previously signed bilateral Memoranda of understanding.

The source added the Iraqi prime minister had that in mind since his visit to Egypt last month and his plan will further be more consistent during his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia.

