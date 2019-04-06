  1. Politics
6 April 2019 - 10:51

Pres. Rouhani welcomes Iraqi PM in Tehran

Pres. Rouhani welcomes Iraqi PM in Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani received Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who arrived in Tehran this morning for a two-day official visit.

This is the first visit of Abdul-Mahdi to Tehran which follows the official invitation of Rouhani, who had paid a five-day visit to Baghdad in March.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Abdul-Mahdi is scheduled to hold separate talks with senior governmental figures, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Iraqi official will also take part in the third Iran-Iraq economic forum, which will be attended by a number of businesspersons of the two neighboring countries.
On the second day of his trip, he will make a visit to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), the eighth Shia Imam, in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

News Code 143788

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News