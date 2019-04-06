Rouhani stresses Quds as Palestine’s permanent capital, Golan as Syrian soil

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made the comments while speaking at the meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Iraq in Tehran on Saturday, during which he also said “the return of full security in Syria and development in this country are very important for Iran and Iraq, as two influential countries in the region.”

President Rouhani also stressed that Quds is the main, permanent capital of Palestine, saying “any move against this fact is contrary to the history and the United Nations’ regulations”.

The president added "without a doubt, Golan is part of Syria's territory, which has been taken by the occupiers, and noting can deny this historical fact."

Emphasizing the necessity of ending the killing and war in Yemen, Rouhani said "surely, the only solution to the Yemeni crisis is a political one and we hope we can work together to bring peace and security to this country and send humanitarian and food aid to the people."

MNA/president.ir