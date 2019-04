Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Tehran on Saturday morning for a two-day state visit.

The details of the Leader’s meeting with the Iraqi prime minister and his accompanying delegation will be published later.

Prior to the meeting with the Leader, Abdul-Mahdi met with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the morning and took part in a joint press conference afterwards.

