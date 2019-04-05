German Hansjorg Weissbrich to hold film editing workshop at FIFF37

He has contributed to more than sixty films since 1995 including 'Storm', 'Distant Lights', 'Trade', 'Colonia', and 'Night Train to Lisbon'.

The editing workshop features instruction from the top industry professional and hands-on experience with state-of-the-art editing technology. This workshop is crafted with a focus on filmmakers’ audiences. He will teach how to use the editing process to make a film connect emotionally with viewers. The workshop also addresses ways to reduce the burnout that comes with editors’ demanding schedules.

There are two aspects to the workshop: the storytelling aspect and the technical aspect. You will learn both. You will also learn storytelling from the structured course curriculum for producers and directors.

Presided over by writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on 18-26 April.

MS/PR