‘Lunch Time’ goes to Oriental Filmfest. in Switzerland

‘Lunch Time’ will be enjoying its 100th international screening at the 14th edition of the International Oriental Film Festival of Geneva (FIFOG) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The festival will take place from April 29 to May 5, under the sign of "the praise of difference".

The 2019 edition of FIFOG, according to the event’s website, “seeks to highlight this new cinema that results from the recognition of the other denied for a very long time.”

‘Lunch Time’ narrates the story of a 16-year-old girl who has come to the hospital to identify the body of her mother. The people in charge at the hospital - due to her young age - won't let her into the morgue.

The short film tackles the problem of the degradation of a woman resulting in her complete dehumanization. The disharmony in social relations leads to a breakdown of a family that is compelled to highly immoral actions in order to survive.

