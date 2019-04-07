Iran to hold intl. meeting of Silk Road publishers

Noting that two joint programs will be held by Pol Agency and Renmin University of China during the International Book Fair, Majid Jafari-Aghdam said, the event will be attended by China’s deputy minister of culture.

According to him, the meeting is aimed to introduce the union’s capacities to the Iranian publishers and promote its activities in the country.

Jafari-Aghdam also announced that Pol Agency will unveil a book titled "Iran Against Evil" during the first day of the book fair, saying that the book, written by a Chinese author and published by Renmin University in China, is published in three languages, namely Persian, Chinese, English.

During the unveiling ceremony, five agreements on translating this book will be signed by publishers from Iran, South Korea, China, Russia and Kazakhstan, he added.

