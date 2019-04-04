  1. Politics
4 April 2019 - 12:26

Golan is an occupied Syrian land: Guterres

Golan is an occupied Syrian land: Guterres

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed that the Golan is “an occupied Syrian land.”

Answering a question on the UN stance towards US latest declaration on the occupied Golan during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Guterres said, “the Golan is an occupied Syrian land and the UN will work on preserving the safety of the Syrian territories.”

During a meeting with Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN last month, Guterres asserted that the stance of the UN and his personal stance is firm and it depends on the resolutions of the international legitimacy which stipulate for that the Golan is a Syrian Arab land occupied by the Israeli regime.

Syria has affirmed its categorical rejection of Trump’s proclamation on the occupied Syrian Golan, indicating that it violates international legitimacy and deals a blow to the international community.

On March 25, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli “sovereignty” over Golan Heights that has been under Israeli occupation since 1967.The measure has triggered a global outcry.

MNA/SANA

News Code 143761

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News