Golan is an occupied Syrian land: Guterres

Answering a question on the UN stance towards US latest declaration on the occupied Golan during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Guterres said, “the Golan is an occupied Syrian land and the UN will work on preserving the safety of the Syrian territories.”

During a meeting with Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN last month, Guterres asserted that the stance of the UN and his personal stance is firm and it depends on the resolutions of the international legitimacy which stipulate for that the Golan is a Syrian Arab land occupied by the Israeli regime.

Syria has affirmed its categorical rejection of Trump’s proclamation on the occupied Syrian Golan, indicating that it violates international legitimacy and deals a blow to the international community.

On March 25, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli “sovereignty” over Golan Heights that has been under Israeli occupation since 1967.The measure has triggered a global outcry.

