Iran oil export terminals up and running

Addressing the crisis management and passive defense meeting of Khark Island, southern Iran, that was held in the wake of recent flooding in the country, Abbas Asadrouz said according to the weather forecasts, the required measures have been taken to prepare for any event on the island to ensure that there would be no interruptions in the country’s oil exports.

He added that “all units are on standby for any state of emergency triggered by extreme rainfall, flooding and waterlogging on the island.”

Iran exports almost all of its oil from Khark Oil Terminal in the Persian Gulf.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured in flash floods in Iran’s southern Fars Province, with more rain forecast following days of devastating floods in the north.

Heavy flooding continued in the country last week as many provinces geared up for days of waterlogged misery and authorities warned of possible floods in the capital Tehran as well the oil-rich south.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced, and thousands put in emergency shelters provided by the government.

MNA/SHANA