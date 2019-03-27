Syria requests urgent UNSC meeting on occupied Golan Heights

In a letter seen by AFP, the Syrian mission to the UN asked the council presidency, held by France, to schedule an urgent meeting to discuss the situation in the occupied Syrian Golan and the recent flagrant violation of the relevant Security Council's resolution by a permanent member-state.

The French presidency did not immediately schedule the meeting and diplomats said there would be a discussion at the council about the request.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Monday in which the United States recognized Israeli regime's annexation of the strategic heights, despite UN resolutions that call for Israel's withdrawal from the Golan.

MNA/PY