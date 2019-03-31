  1. Video
31 March 2019 - 19:40

VIDEO: Qatar emir abruptly leaves Arab League summit in Tunisia

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Sunday left a summit of Arab leaders in Tunis that had gathered the rulers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar for the first time since Riyadh and its allies imposed a boycott on Doha.

Reuters quoted Qatar’s state news agency QNA as saying that Sheikh Tamim had departed Tunisia after attending the opening session of the Arab League summit but did not give a reason why he left the meeting. The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen, however, has reported that he left the meeting in protest to the remarks by Secretary-General of the Arab League Aboul Gheit.              

Kamal Iranidoost

