Recognition of occupied Golan as Israeli territory insult to Muslim, Arab worlds

Nasralla on Tuesday in a televised speech said that the US President's move to recognize Syrian occupied Golan heights as territory of Israeli regime is insult to the Muslim and Arab worlds.

He went on to say that this is a pivotal event in the Arab-Israeli conflict, although a lot of these Arab states are allied with the US.

Nasralla said, "Trump disrespected everyone for the sake of Israel. The US administration and Trump disregard all international laws. Trump has violated international consensus on the Golan for the sake of Israel. The US administration does not recognize the UN, its security council or the international resolutions. It only uses these institutions to serve its interests and schemes."

He added, " What happened yesterday indicates that the top US priority is Israel. The US does not respect any interests in the region when that contradicts with Israel's interest and this ultimate sponsor of Israel cannot be an honest mediator in the peace process."

The Hebzolla leader also said that the US declaration was "a blow to the peace process in the region, which is based on land for peace."

Referring to recent Pompeo's visit to Lebanon, Nasralla said, "All the achievements of the resistance were disregarded by Mr. Pompeo. His problem with us is that we were among those who fought the US scheme in Syria."

He went on to touch upon the Iran's role in fighting against terrorism and restoring stability in the region and noted, " How are Qassim Suleiman and Iran undermining Lebanon's stability? We liberated our land with Iranian arms from the Zionist occupation that is backed by you."

Referring to the real root of the US and Zionist regime's hostility toward Iran and the Resistance, he added, "Hezbollah was part of the resistance structure that stood in the face of the US in Syria and They believe that Iran and Hezbollah are an obstacle in the way of the "deal of the century".

Saluting the resistance of people in Gaza Nasralla said, "We also salute the martyrs of the West Bank, especially the martyr Omar Abu Layla."