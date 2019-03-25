Exporting products to neighboring states, easiest way for ‘boosting production’

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency (MNA) correspondent on Monday, Hamidreza Taraghi, Deputy Director for International Affairs of the Islamic Coalition (Motalefeh) Party called on government officials to take the issue of exporting products to neighboring countries into serious consideration.

Turning to the key role of neighboring countries in realizing objectives of motto of the current year ‘Boosting Production’, Taraghi added, “neighboring states are almost the closest target markets of the country in a way that most of these countries are interested in importing Iranian products.”

For this reason, government should consider necessary facilities and incentives for exporting products to these countries, he noted.

Accordingly, countries including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Central Asian states and even Iraq and Turkey as well as Persian Gulf littoral states have expressed their deep interest in Iranian products.

He went on to say that neighboring countries can play an important role in materializing objectives of ‘boosting production’ extremely.

However, government should consider necessary facilities for boosting production capacity in the country, he said, adding, “in addition, government should provide liquidity as required by industrial and production enterprises, the issue of which will be enforceable only with correcting banking system.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Taraghi placed special emphasis on the significance of economic and business exchanges with neighboring states and urged the government officials to take effective and logical steps in this field.

