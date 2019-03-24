Leader calls for providing more facilities to flood-hit areas

According to the information available, flood-stricken people in two provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran are in urgent need for aids and facilities, the Leader added.

Iran’s northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran have been battered by heavy rains for the past few days, with Aqqala and Gomishan cities in Golestan being the worst hit where landslides have killed two people, and devastating flooding forced evacuations and left many districts without power.

The devastating flood in the aforementioned provinces caused great damage to farms, and completely blocked some of the rural routes.

It should be noted that top Iranian officials including Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani visited flood-hit areas in north of the country and called for more emergency assistance to the people hit by devastating flood.

MA/4574386