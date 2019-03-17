Iran Parl. speaker stresses ‘Deal of Century’ doomed to hit dead end

Ali Larijani, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament made the remarks in a recent interview with Tehran-based Arabic language Al-Alam TV.

“Israel is not powerful but the failure of some Arab states has made it happy,” Larijani said, adding that the United States has failed to achieve its goals in the Middle East region while the Resistance Front has grown stronger with victories in Iraq and Syria.

“The problem with the Americans is that they do not have proper knowledge of the region. For the same reason today, the US president says we spent seven trillion dollars, but we cannot be in the region! Why did they do this? Why did they come to Iraq and Afghanistan? What have they achieved?” he went on to ask.

The parliament speaker added that the 8 year of war and devastation in Syria is a big failure for the Americans, Israelis and Saudis, noting that the US intervention in the countries of the region was to make sure Israel is superior in the region.

Elsewhere in his comments, the top Iranian legislator referred to the US economic pressures against Iran with the aim of bringing the latter to the negotiating table, saying that Iran agreed to start the talks that led to the signing of the JCPOA after the US government accepted Iran’s right to enrich uranium.

He added that while the US withdrew from the nuclear deal, other countries in the world have not come along with it and the move has discredited it.

He referred to the visit of President Rouhani to Iraq earlier this week, saying that the trip showed the other countries do not want to give in to US pressures against Iran.

“The American’s move was wrong and discredited itself…the sanctions have caused problems for us though can be tackled through wisdom,” Larijani added.

