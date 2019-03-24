IRGC cmdr. urges ground, aerospace forces to help accelerate aid to flood-hit people

In the wake of the official order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the armed forces on providing necessary facilities and amenities to the people hit by devastating flood in two northern provinces of the country, IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari missioned ground and aerospace forces across the country and also commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters to accelerate relief and rescue services to flood-hit areas and also provide necessary facilities for mending infrastructures.

With the construction of temporary bridge on Gorgan-Aqqala Road, a major part of problem was removed in Golestan province, Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif added.

For his part, Spokesperson for Iran’s Army Shahin Taghikhani said, “following the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Army Forces beefed up relief and rescue services to the residents of flood-hit areas in two northern provinces of the country.

In accordance with its inherent duty, Army Forces rushed to help flood-hit people in early hours of this natural disaster, he stated.

It should be noted that Governor General of Golestan Province Seyyed Manaf Hashemi was dismissed from his position following the public outrage at his absence from work. He reportedly traveled abroad after the disaster hit. The Iranian first vice-president has replaced Hashemi with one of his deputies.

Iran’s northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran have been battered by heavy rains for the past few days, with Aqqala and Gomishan cities in Golestan being the worst hit where landslides have killed two people, and devastating flooding forced evacuations and left many districts without power.

