https://en.mehrnews.com/news/143628/ 25 March 2019 - 20:45 News Code 143628 Video Video 25 March 2019 - 20:45 Video: Moment of destruction of a residential unit in Shiraz caused by flood TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – The devastating flood in Shiraz, Fars province, today morning was so high that caused destruction of some buildings and residential units. So far, the flood in this province has claimed lives of at least 11 people. Download 3 MB News Code 143628 Tags Flood Shiraz Fars Province Related News Pres. Rouhani urges full alert over devastating flood Relief, rescue services still underway in flood-hit areas in Golestan prov. IRGC cmdr. urges ground, aerospace forces to help accelerate aid to flood-hit people
