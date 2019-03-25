  1. Video
25 March 2019 - 20:45

Video: Moment of destruction of a residential unit in Shiraz caused by flood

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – The devastating flood in Shiraz, Fars province, today morning was so high that caused destruction of some buildings and residential units. So far, the flood in this province has claimed lives of at least 11 people.

Download 3 MB

           

             

News Code 143628

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    Most Viewed