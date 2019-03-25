Pres. Rouhani urges full alert over devastating flood

Shortly after the return of 1st Vice President Jahangiri from flood-hit areas in two northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran, President Rouhani called for final estimations to compensate the damages incurred as a result of devastating flood in these areas.

Considering the subsidence of flood in Mazandaran province, he emphasized, “it is necessary that estimations for compensating the damages incurred as a result of flood in this province should be provided in cooperation with the Iranian National Disaster Management Organization, total of which should be submitted at the Cabinet of Ministers.”

Turning to the continuation of crisis caused by flood in Golestan province, President Rouhani called on all responsible officials and organizations for the removal of flooding thoroughfares and streets of this province.

The president also ordered all governor generals, commanders and concerned authorities in the nationwide to be on full alert with their consecutive presence at their services up to the end of Nowruz holidays.

With the arrival of new precipitation into the country, more than 13 provinces of the country are involved in severe rainfall, snow and blizzard in a way that 22 communications routes of the country have been completely blocked.

In its latest report, Iranian Meteorological Organization (IMO) revealed the arrival of new precipitation system into the country.

Severe rainfalls in Shiraz, Fars province, led to the flow of flood in this province.

According to Fars Province Disaster Management Office, flood in Shiraz claimed lives of many people.

