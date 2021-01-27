Zionists occupations threatening regional stability, security

Deputy Foreign Minister, Bashar al-Jaafari, affirmed that despite the passing of more than five decades on the Zionist occupation of the Arab lands, it still exists until today in a clear indication to the failure of the UN Security Council in assuming its responsibility and end the occupation which poses threat to stability and security of the region, SANA reported.

“54 years have passed and the UN Security Council failed to hold the Zionist occupation accountable for its hostile acts against our citizens in the occupied Arab lands under the protection provided to it by some western permanent members at the UN, on top, the United States,” al-Jaafari, Syria’s permanent representative to the UN said in a statement to Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East.

Al-Jaafari added that the Zionist occupation authorities ’recklessness in the international law and resolutions of the international legitimacy reached an unprecedented level, as the Zionist occupation continues its repeated aggressions on the Syrian lands in a blatant violation of Security Council Resolution No. 350 of 1974 related to the Disengagement forces agreement.

“The past days have witnessed an increasing number in the Zionist attacks against Syria, the most recent was last Friday, when the Zionist entity perpetrated a new aggression on the vicinity of the city of Hama, claiming the lives of a family of two parents, two children, and wounding four others from the same family in addition to the destruction of a number of innocent civilians’ homes,” al-Jaafari said.

He added that the aggression comes in continuation of the Zionist Regime aggressions which reached more than 50 ones in less than a year and led to the martyrdom of a large number of civilians and the damage of their property.

Al-Jaafari stressed that the Zionist regime occupation’s continued arbitrary arrests against Syrian citizens in the occupied Golan constitute an integral part of the series of crimes and human rights violations throughout more than five decades of occupation of the Golan.

“Syria rejects the arbitrary and unfair verdict of the Zionist occupation authorities on June 10th, 2020 which sentenced three years imprisonment against Nihal Al-Makt, sister of the freed prisoner, Sadqi al-Maqt,” Al-Jaafari said.

Al-Jaafari stressed that Syria demands UN Security Council to take urgent action to ensure the implementation of Resolution No. 497 of 1981, and force the Zionist occupation entity to stop its settlement practices and its repressive procedures against Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan and withdraw from the entire occupied Golan until the line of June 4th, 1967.

RHM/PR