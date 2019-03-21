Nowruz a chance to foster dialogue, mutual respect: Guterres

In a message posted in the official website of the United Nations, Guterres writes, “for more than 300 million people across the world, Nowruz is about new beginnings: the arrival of a new year; the first day of spring; the renewal of nature.”

“For all of us, it is a chance to reaffirm our commitment to peace, human rights and human dignity; to fostering dialogue and mutual respect; to protecting the planet and building a future that leaves no one behind.”

He also adds that “the International Day of Nowruz is celebrated in a spirit of friendship, reconciliation and harmony. I offer best wishes to all who are marking this observance. May the Nowruz holiday serve as an inspiration to us all.”

MAH/PR