Rouhani vows to establish more friendly ties with neighbors in New Year

In a message which was broadcasted on TV, President Rouhani congratulated the New Year to all Iranians and also to all other nations which celebrate this rich cultural tradition.

He went on to mention some of the achievements of Iran in the past year, including the country’s victory in the international arena and international courts and also the victory against terrorism.

Rouhani noted that the foundation of problems that the nation is experiencing is caused by foreigners, saying, “I’d like to tell the Iranian nation that the problems began by the malicious oath breakers new to power in Washington, but the ending is in our hands.”

Referring to the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and the reimposition of sanctions against the Iranian nation, Rouhani added, “those who broke the oath revealed their [true] nature; those who committed crimes must know that the end of this path will not be in their favor.”

He also said that the government will put an all-out effort in the New Year to curb inflation and reduce the economic pressure on the nation.

