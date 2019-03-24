Pakistan hosts Intl. Nowruz Festival

This prestigious festival was also attended by Pakistan President Arif Alvi, a number of ambassadors and representatives of other foeign countries especially Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost as well as Iranians living in Pakistan.

Performing local music and also spreading Haft-sin (Haft-seen) table [arrangement of seven symbolic items whose names start with the letter seen in the Persian alphabet. It is traditionally displayed at Nowruz, the Iranian New Year's day, which is celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox, marking the beginning of spring on the Northern Hemisphere] in Iranian pavilion were highly welcomed by foreign guests.

As a special guest of this ceremony, Pakistan President Arif Alvi attended Iran’s pavilion and held talks with ambassador and cultural attaché of Iranian Embassy to Pakistan for participation of Iran for better organizing International Nowruz Festival.

Iranian Embassy to Pakistan in cooperation with the cultural attaché in Islamabad showcased a part of Iran’s cultural and artistic attractions, souvenirs and handicrafts, rich culture and civilization of the country to visitors.

Nowruz has been turned into a common language of millions of people in Asian and European continents especially Indian Subcontinent, Central Asian regions, Middle East, Caucasus, Balkans, Black Sea region and many other parts of the world.

