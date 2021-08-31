UN chief calls for coop. with Raeisi govt. to achieve peace

Addressing Iranian President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in a message, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres felicitated him on his victory in the June election, expressing interest to cooperate with Iran to achieve peace, security, and development in the world.

"I would like to congratulate you on your new position as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran", Guterres said.

"Simultaneously with your presidency, your country, region, and the world are at a critical juncture", he said, adding, "Today, we face many common challenges, including the Covid 19 epidemic, climate change, and long and devastating conflicts in West Asia."

He also hailed Iran's remarkable human and natural resources, saying that this can improve the well-being of Iranians, as well as other peoples of the world.

"The United Nations and I personally are interested in working with the new government under your administration to achieve peace and security, sustainable development and human rights around the world", he stressed.

"I count on cooperation with your administration to advance the values ​​and principles of the United Nations Charter", he added.

"Your Excellency, please accept my best wishes and best regards", he said in the end.

