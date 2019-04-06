Expediency still undecided on date for FATF reviewing session: member

Speaking to Mehr News correspondent on Saturday, Mesbahi Moghadam said the Expediency Council will not hold a session today to review the country’s accession to the two remaining FATF-related bills, namely the Palermo Bill (United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime), and CFT (Combating Financing of Terrorism.

When asked about the actual date of the session, he said it is still undecided when the members would gather to cast their final verdict on the two controversial bills.

Earlier in March, Expediency Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said the majority of the Council’s members are against joining the UN anti-money laundering watchdog, citing the current US economic sanctions on Iran as the main reason for the opposition.

FATF has given Iran an extended June deadline to complete the reforms necessary for joining the international body.

