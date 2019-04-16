FATF bills, US anti-IRGC move, two separate matters: senior MP

Speaking to ISNA on Tuesday, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said the US’ designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and Iran’s decision on ratifying the FATF-related bills should be considered as two separate matters.

His remarks came after a member of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Mojtahed Shabestari said that the body will not ratify the FATF-related bills following Washington’s move against IRGC.

“These bills will be voted against in the general session of the Expediency Council since those few individuals who agreed with the Palermo bill, have now understood the situation following the US measure,” Ayatollah Shabestari had told MNA on Monday.

The two controversial FATF-related bills, namely the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT) and the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (known as Palermo bill in Iran), have already been approved by the lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament and need to gain the approval of the Expediency Council after they were rejected by the Guardian Council.

We are required to take a countermeasure, not to escalate crisis, Falahatpisheh stressed.

“In the current situation, the enemies are trying to isolate us on the international arena. Therefore, we need to avoid any measure that would cause an international isolation for us,” he added.

FATF has given Iran an extended June deadline to complete the reforms necessary for joining the international body.

There are concerns among some officials and lawmakers that joining the anti-money laundering body may pave the way for further restrictions and sanctions on Iran.

